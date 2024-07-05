New Major Leaks Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 are expected to be officially announced on July 10, during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

With only a few days to go, tipster Evan Blass has leaked some new information about these foldables.

Both foldables will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Fold6 will be shorter, lighter, and thinner than the Fold5, whereas the Flip6 will be receiving upgrades such as increased RAM, a larger battery capacity, and improved cameras.

The screen on the Fold6 will come with a maximum brightness of 2,600nits, and promises an extra two hours of video playback per charge, despite the unchanging battery capacity.

It weighs 239 grams, making it 14 grams lighter than the Fold5. It will also be 1.4 mm shorter, 2.7 mm wider, and 0.5 mm thinner when folded, and feature an “improved Armor Aluminium frame.”

The main panel will come with a slightly altered resolution, and the cover screen diagonal now measures 6.3-inches.

The Z Flip6 will gain some more significant updates, including a 50MP sensor for its main camera, with an f/1.8 aperture.

Samsung itself leaked specifications suggesting there will be an IPS panel over OLED for the cover screen.

It will also now support a 4,000mAh battery and come with a vapour chamber inside. The frame and hinge colours are also more prominent when compared with the Flip5.

Both of these foldables will feature Galaxy AI software, however, the package at retail will remain basic, including a charging cable and SIM slot ejection pin.

Pricing is expected to be revealed at the company’s Unpacked event.