Samsung May Drop Plus Model for Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung is reported to be considering dropping its Plus variant for its flagship smartphone range of the Galaxy S25 Series which will debut next year.

Previous leaks have confirmed that a Galaxy S25 and a Galaxy S25 Ultra are under development, but Android Headlines has reported that the Plus variant may now be axed.

The model numbers of the upcoming Samsung phones are reported as: SM-S931B/DS, SM-S938B, SM-S938U, SM-S938N, and SM-S9380 – where “B” stands for Global, “U” for USA, and “N” for South Korea.

If these reports are confirmed, the decision could point to Samsung’s dissatisfaction with the sales of its current S24 Plus model.

While both the S23 and S23+ featured 1080 x 2340 resolution screens, this year, the Plus model boasted a higher resolution display (1440 x 3120).

The differences between the regular S24 and S24+ models are limited in that they extend to a bigger screen with a better screen resolution in the Plus model, as well as enhanced battery life. The two models have the same camera though and hence the appeal for a consumer to buy into the Plus model over the regular one is also somewhat stunted.

With Samsung increasingly narrowing the spec advantage between the regular and Plus models, its decision to finally axe the Plus model altogether may be a smart one.

Eliminating the Plus model could streamline Samsung’s lineup and reduce redundancies across its offerings.