New Moto Buds Launched In Australia

Motorola has launched its new Moto Buds in Australia which feature dynamic active noise cancellation technology.

The Moto Buds house 12.4mm audio drivers, supporting hi-res audio with compatible phones.

These drivers are one of the main differences between this model and the more expensive Buds+ which was launched earlier this year. The Buds+ uses dual dynamic drivers versus the single dynamic drivers found in the Moto Buds.

The company says that the Buds offer up to 9 hours of playtime with the ANC turned off, and up to 42 hours of playtime when paired with the included charging case.

The Buds have a charging time of 90 minutes to get it fully charged from naught, though the company claims that just a 10-minute charge can return up to two hours of play time (with the ANC off).

Motorola describes the Moto Buds as “water-repellent”, which means it should be fine for the occasional splash of water or if you happen to be wearing them when there’s a drizzle outside – though you’d need to be careful about jumping into a swimming pool with them.

The in-ear wireless headphones also include a triple microphone setup on each earbud which the company claims allows for better clarity of voice calls. It adds that that the CrystalTalk AI allows a user’s voice to be heard more clearly in loud environments, and an advanced anti-wind noise algorithm too works to enhance voice clarity during calls.

The new Moto Buds are available at Harvey Norman in two colours – Starlight Blue and Coral Peach – for A$148. That price is nearly $100 less than you’d pay for the Buds+.

