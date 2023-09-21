New Ring Stick Pro Camera Now Comes With Radar Built In

Hours after we revealed a new budget range of Arlo security cameras, Amazon has announced a new Ring Stick Pro camera that’s packed with new sensing technology.

Ring designers claim that their new security camera also delivers a more refined and accurate motion alerts, and that users can see more of what’s happening at home.

The big new feature is the addition of radar sensors that will help with detecting motion.

Amazon claims that the radar sensors will help the camera “measure the distance of an object in its field of view.” With that improved sensing, you’ll be able to set more specific areas for the Stick-Up Cam Pro to watch for motion, which could be useful if you want your security camera to keep an eye on a specific spot in your yard.

The Stick-Up Cam Pro also includes Ring’s “Audio Plus” feature, which Amazon says uses two array microphones for “enhanced audio” and echo cancellation.

Stick Up Cam Pro is available for pre-order today at $299 AUD for battery and plug-in on Ring.com and Amazon, and we will ship to customers on October 18. Stick Up Cam Pro Solar is available for pre-order on Ring.com today for $329 AUD and will be available for purchase on Amazon October 18.