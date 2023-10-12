Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super-Telephoto Lens

News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Recently added to the Nikon’s PF lens series, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S has been designed for premium super-telephoto performance.

Nikon says their latest S-Line prime lens delivers sharp and clear images with a speedy, accurate focus, which can work well for photographers aiming to capture wildlife, aviation, and motorsport scenes.

It’s also the lightest lens of its class, weighing only 3 pounds and measuring about 11 inches long, because Nikon employed the innovative Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element.

%name Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens

Nikon asserts this model has outstanding optical quality, works well for handheld shooting, with a balanced center of gravity that makes it easy to pan in fast-moving situations.

It can be used with Nikon’s teleconverters to reach 840mm or 1200mm and it is claimed to minimise chromatic aberration, provide first-rate autofocus and vibration reduction (VR) features.

The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is available for pre-sale for $8499 on Nikon Australia.

bundles 728x90 1 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
NRGVault MyCoolman Promo Channel News 728x90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
Whatmough 728x90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
Leaderboard 728x90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
moto g14 banner pale lilac and steel gray 728X90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
TWS Banners 728x90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 scaled Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
TGE 612123 AE OB 728x90px EN US Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super Telephoto Lens
Previous Post

Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset

Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Louis Vuitton Releases $4,250 Speaker
Workplace Change For The Better Post Covid-19: Report
Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens