Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super-Telephoto Lens

Recently added to the Nikon’s PF lens series, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S has been designed for premium super-telephoto performance.

Nikon says their latest S-Line prime lens delivers sharp and clear images with a speedy, accurate focus, which can work well for photographers aiming to capture wildlife, aviation, and motorsport scenes.

It’s also the lightest lens of its class, weighing only 3 pounds and measuring about 11 inches long, because Nikon employed the innovative Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element.

Nikon asserts this model has outstanding optical quality, works well for handheld shooting, with a balanced center of gravity that makes it easy to pan in fast-moving situations.

It can be used with Nikon’s teleconverters to reach 840mm or 1200mm and it is claimed to minimise chromatic aberration, provide first-rate autofocus and vibration reduction (VR) features.

The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is available for pre-sale for $8499 on Nikon Australia.