Nokia Launches Smart Lighting Range

Latest News by Nathan Jolly
Smartlabs, a smart lighting company, has teamed with Nokia for a new range of lighting and electrical control products.

Nokia Smart Lighting products include Paddle and Dial switches, a four-button, multi-function Keypad, Outlet, and Bridge, and purposely mimic traditional lighting control systems (aka: light switches) so that they won’t spook your Nan.

Screen Shot 2021 07 23 at 10.04.44 am Nokia Launches Smart Lighting Range

Unlike the majority of smart bulbs, these can be controlled remotely even if the mains switch has been flicked to off – a common bugbear for smart houses that are still at the mercy of traditional on/off switches.

Nokia Smart Lighting devises use a dual mesh network, combing radio frequency and the exisiting wires in your home, meaning it  is more reliable.

Check out the entire range here.

