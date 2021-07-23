Siri Will Be Moving Into Your Amazon Speakers Soon

Amazon’s range of Echo smart speakers are about to get a lot more crowded, as an upgrade to Matter — the future standard platform for all smart house products — means that the likes of Siri and co. will soon be moving in.

Matter is the new name for Project Connected Home over IP, with the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and many more teaming up to allow a standard for the ever-increasing smart home range. Such interconnectivity will benefit all parties.

Amazon has announced its speakers will be upgraded later this year, with the most recent Echo and Echo Dot, every Echo Studio and Echo Show, Echo Plus and Echo Flex connecting to Matter.

The first-generation Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Tap won’t be upgraded, meaning if you run these speakers, it might be time for your own upgrade.