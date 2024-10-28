Now There Is An Alternative To Sonos & IT Comes With WiiM OS Built In

One of the hot products doing the rounds at the moment is WiiM’s amps and streamers,with those who are fed up with Sonos and their struggling app now able to buy Audio Pro’s new speakers that come with the WiiM OS and app features built in.

Swedish speaker manufacturer Audio Pro whose products are distributed by Melbourne based Westan already has a relationship with WiiM, now the audio Company is rolling out new WiiM Editions of Audio Pro’s A10 Mark II and C10 MK II wireless speakers with the WiiM OS built in.

The two speakers that output powerful 50-watt and 80-watt audio, now incorporate new advanced features that enhance the performance of the two Swedish speakers with the addition of WiiM OS and WiiM App, users will have access to a new level of audio control not found in a Sonos speaker, and the app actually works unlike the new Sonos app.

The Audio Pro A10 MKII and C10 MKII, WiiM Edition, combine sound output with advanced smart features, offering an audio experience with flexible connectivity.

Using the WiiM Home App allows users to manage content and devices from one central place. With access to an extensive range of music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, Qobuz, your own music library, and more.

This is what Sonos has been trying to do for three months with little success.

The A10 MKII, delivers a compact design and 50-watt output, and the C10 MKII, featuring an 80-watt sound system with a 5.25″ woofer and two textile dome tweeters.

Owners can switch between platforms while controlling WiiM-compatible devices using an interface.

With Seamless Casting, the WiiM OS provides integration with Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and TIDAL Connect. It can also be coupled with the new WiiM streamer for hassle-free from apps across multiple devices.

Gapless Playback supports an uninterrupted listening experience, whether streaming full albums or curated playlists. Up to 24-bit/192 kHz audio quality is supported.

Ecoustics claims versatility is enhanced on the C10 and A10 MKII by the WiiM OS enabling users to connect external devices such as turntables, TVs, or stereo systems.

Multiroom audio is also supported.

The WiiM OS provides extensive EQ customisation options. This allows listeners to fine-tune sound based on environment and personal preferences. Graphic and Parametric EQ settings are provided. Upcoming patent-pending features unique to WiiM also include Automatic Room Correction and Advanced Bass Management.

Built-in support for Google Assistant and Siri allows users to control music hands-free using their voice. This makes it easy to manage playback, adjust settings, or explore new tracks.

Both WiiM and Audio Pro will deliver ongoing upgrades.

With the integration of WiiM OS, both speakers are transformed into smarter, more connected devices, adapting to users’ preferences in real-time.

Pricing in Australia hve not been announced yet.