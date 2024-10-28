In-Store Shoppers Save $1,598 On Xgimi Projector Bundle

Xgimi is offering a range of deals on new projectors to people who visit the company’s Sydney or Melbourne stores.

The Mogo 3 Pro ($1,099 to $1,199) is a portable piece of kit that can access more than 10,000 apps and 800 free TV channels, Xgimi claims.

Featuring 450 ISO lumens brightness, 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1080P resolution, MoGo 3 Pro can deliver on screens up to 120 inches.

It has a 130-degree adjustable stand and ISA 2.0, dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers.

You can use it as a speaker, or pair it with Ambient Light Mode “for a fun, pulsating addition to any setting”.

Pair with a type-C 65W power bank and connect Apple and Android devices.

Xgimi says it will give a “surprise gift” valued at $159 to those who collect from its Sydney (Waterloo) or Melbourne (Docklands) stores.

Shipping Date TBC, pre-order now.

The Aura 2 (pictured at top) laser projector ($6,399) is IMAX Enhanced and can fill 100 inches of screen from when positioned just 17.8cm from a wall.

It comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and built-in Harmon Kardon speakers.

The Aura 2 has 2300 ISO lumens and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for “crisp, vibrant images driven by Dual Light 2.0”.

Art Mode allows you to project images against a wall.

As a deal for those who visit in-store and purchase, Xgimi will – for $1 – add in a 4K Medium Throw ALR Fixed Fram Fresnel Projector Screen, with a RRP of $1,599.

Shipping Date on the bundle TBC, pre-order now.

Other new products that can be road tested in Sydney and Melbourne include the Elfin Flip smart projector ($799) with 1080P, 400 ISO lumens, full HD resolution, and 113 per cent Rec.709 colour gamut.

It has an all-in-one stand for flexible viewing angles, including onto the ceiling. The Intelligent Screen Adaption technology features auto keystone correction, auto focus, intelligent obstacle avoidance and intelligent screen alignment.

The Elfin Flip is 2.5 inches thick and has dial 3W speakers.

Meanwhile, the Horizon S Max ($4,299) is IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision Certified. It has 360-degree surround sound audio, Dual Light 2.0, SGS Certification and a built in stand.

“Modern households expect more from their entertainment systems,” says Xgimi. “Instead of settling for a standard TV, many are opting for a 4K projector that offers IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications. The Xgimi Horizon S Max is designed to meet these high expectations.”

Available for pre-order.