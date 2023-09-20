Now There’s A Sharp Microwave With An Air Fryer Built In

Six new Sharp microwaves have been announced for the Australian market, including one model that will microwave, air fry, grill and bake.

All six models have Sharps popular inverter technology built in, there is also 11 different power levels, ensuring precise and consistent cooking results.

Inverter technology enhances cooking performance, while being more energy efficient.

The new flagship models, include the R321CAFST and R321CAFBS, both deliver five-in-one functionality.

The 32-litre model has a recommended retail price of $649.

The new Air fry technology allows users to enjoy crispy and healthy meals without the need for a separate appliance, it also saves space claims Sharp executives.

The inclusion of Airfry functionality reimagines kitchen spaces by eliminating the need for multiple small domestic appliances. The Airfry technology allows users to enjoy crispy and healthy meals without the hassle of cluttering their countertops.

