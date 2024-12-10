Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Doctor Bose’s goal in building the original Bose 901 speakers in the late 1960s was to develop a system that could faithfully replicate the sound of a live concert in your own home.

As Bose celebrates its 60th birthday, the company has “reimagined” the classic with the Bose 901 60th Anniversary Edition Speakers in collaboration with Kith’s Ronnie Fieg and luxury furniture figure Mark Jupiter.

 

Dr Amar Bose and the original 901 Bose Speaker Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Dr Amar Bose and the original 901 Bose Speaker.

 

“If you’re as meticulous about music and how it sounds as I am, you know the significance of the Bose 901 Speakers,” says Fieg. 

“Since its debut in 1968, this speaker has stood as a pinnacle of audio engineering. They leveraged breakthrough technology that used a combination of both direct and reflecting sound to deliver the same immersive listening experience as live.”

 

Bose 901 Ronnie Fieg 4 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Bose 901 Ronnie Fieg and Mark Jupiter.

 

Fieg says that when approached by Bose he insisted on working with his friend Jupiter to create the new housing.

“Mark has handcrafted the furnishings in my home and in Kith stores around the world, and I couldn’t imagine a better person to bring a fresh perspective to this project.”

 

Bose 901 Ronnie Fieg 2 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Bose 901 Ronnie Fieg and Mark Jupiter.

 

The Bose 901 60th Anniversary Edition Speakers by Ronnie Fieg and Mark Jupiter are limited to 12 custom, commemorative sets of original 901 speakers, says Jupiter, “exclusively for our friends and family, refurbished in two finishes: white-washed ash wood and a natural air-dried walnut”.

It’s unlikely they’ll end up on eBay any time soon.

hitachi banner 728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Westan 728x90px Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Litheaudio 728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Haier 728x90 1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
728 x 90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
728x90 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
728x90 we see oled CN Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
denon perl white 728x90 1 Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made
Previous Post

Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs

Is Samsung Building A Handheld Gaming Console?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo Launches 27" ThinkSmart Display
CES 2020: MSI Showcase 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
Rogers Returns To Oz