Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made

Doctor Bose’s goal in building the original Bose 901 speakers in the late 1960s was to develop a system that could faithfully replicate the sound of a live concert in your own home.

As Bose celebrates its 60th birthday, the company has “reimagined” the classic with the Bose 901 60th Anniversary Edition Speakers in collaboration with Kith’s Ronnie Fieg and luxury furniture figure Mark Jupiter.

“If you’re as meticulous about music and how it sounds as I am, you know the significance of the Bose 901 Speakers,” says Fieg.

“Since its debut in 1968, this speaker has stood as a pinnacle of audio engineering. They leveraged breakthrough technology that used a combination of both direct and reflecting sound to deliver the same immersive listening experience as live.”

Fieg says that when approached by Bose he insisted on working with his friend Jupiter to create the new housing.

“Mark has handcrafted the furnishings in my home and in Kith stores around the world, and I couldn’t imagine a better person to bring a fresh perspective to this project.”

The Bose 901 60th Anniversary Edition Speakers by Ronnie Fieg and Mark Jupiter are limited to 12 custom, commemorative sets of original 901 speakers, says Jupiter, “exclusively for our friends and family, refurbished in two finishes: white-washed ash wood and a natural air-dried walnut”.

It’s unlikely they’ll end up on eBay any time soon.