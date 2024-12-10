Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs

After having rolled out a preview version of Recall AI tool for Windows 11 late last month exclusively for Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft has now expanded its availability to Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel and AMD processors too.

Intel- and AMD-powered devices will receive the latest version of Recall as a software update on Friday. This 26120.2510 (KB5048780) update is available only for the Windows Insiders Dev Channel.

Recall takes screenshots of almost everything you do on a Copilot+ PC. It makes this information searchable and therefore easy to recall a memory or retrace your steps.

If you enable snapshots to be recorded by Recall, you can use the Recall app to search for what you were working on previously using natural language queries.

There is also a scrollable timeline so you can skip back to a specific date and find the apps or websites you were using.

Recall’s search results use AI to match text and visual elements from the screen captures. The tool includes Click to Do, a feature that’s similar to Google’s Circle to Search.

However, days after it was released for Qualcomm devices, some users began to report problems with it. Tech reviewers observed that in some instances Recall fails to save the snapshots.

It may take “several minutes” for a snapshot to save, which may leave delays in the AI processing, reported CNBC. Another senior editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, said that snapshots were not saving at all in his experience.

At the time, Microsoft did not release a patch to resolve the issue. Instead, it recommended the basic computer restart method to tackle the issue.

As part of the Recall tool’s security features, it automatically detects sensitive information like credit card details, passwords, and personal ID numbers and does not save those snapshots.

To use Recall, Windows Hello is used to confirm your presence and access the feature, and it also requires BitLocker and Secure Boot — both of which should be enabled already on a Copilot+ PC.