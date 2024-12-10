Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

After having rolled out a preview version of Recall AI tool for Windows 11 late last month exclusively for Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft has now expanded its availability to Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel and AMD processors too.

Intel- and AMD-powered devices will receive the latest version of Recall as a software update on Friday. This 26120.2510 (KB5048780) update is available only for the Windows Insiders Dev Channel.

Recall takes screenshots of almost everything you do on a Copilot+ PC. It makes this information searchable and therefore easy to recall a memory or retrace your steps.

If you enable snapshots to be recorded by Recall, you can use the Recall app to search for what you were working on previously using natural language queries.

%name Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs

 

There is also a scrollable timeline so you can skip back to a specific date and find the apps or websites you were using.

Recall’s search results use AI to match text and visual elements from the screen captures. The tool includes Click to Do, a feature that’s similar to Google’s Circle to Search.

However, days after it was released for Qualcomm devices, some users began to report problems with it. Tech reviewers observed that in some instances Recall fails to save the snapshots.

It may take “several minutes” for a snapshot to save, which may leave delays in the AI processing, reported CNBC. Another senior editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, said that snapshots were not saving at all in his experience.

%name Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs

At the time, Microsoft did not release a patch to resolve the issue. Instead, it recommended the basic computer restart method to tackle the issue.

As part of the Recall tool’s security features, it automatically detects sensitive information like credit card details, passwords, and personal ID numbers and does not save those snapshots.

To use Recall, Windows Hello is used to confirm your presence and access the feature, and it also requires BitLocker and Secure Boot — both of which should be enabled already on a Copilot+ PC.

BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
hitachi banner 728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Litheaudio 728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
denon perl white 728x90 1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Haier 728x90 1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
728 x 90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
728x90 we see oled CN Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Westan 728x90px Windows 11 Recall Finally Arrives On Intel And AMD Copilot+ PCs
Previous Post

Ever Considered Giving An App Or Streaming Sub As An Xmas Present?

Only 12 Pairs Of This New Bose Speaker Have Been Made

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

JVCKenwood To Release OTC Hearing Aids
REVIEW: Edifier S1000DB - Big, Bold Speakers Which Pack A Punch
Apple Considering Removing Notch From Devices In 2019