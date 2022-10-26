Pair Old Gear, New Tech, With Audio Pro Link 2

Aqipa is bringing the perfect solution for audiophiles overwhelmed with managing their growing collection of old and new audio gear.

Audio Pro’s Link2 has four inputs and three outputs: an RCA input and output, coaxial, toslink, ethernet, USB port, and wireless input via WiFi and Bluetooth.

It offers a simple, smart hub for multiroom listening, with AirPlay2, Google Cast and Audio Pro’s own multiroom system, allow you to easily slide from listening to vinyl to streaming audio from Spotify. Old stereo equipment and wireless multiroom systems can now merge.

“In a time when increasing focus is placed on extending the life of everything you buy with the aim of not burdening the environment more than necessary, Link2 really feels like the right product,” says Jens Henriksen at Audio Pro.

“With this truly smart solution, you can reuse your old stereo instead of throwing it away when you have invested in new speakers.”

Link2 will be available at Australian retailers by the end of November.

