Panasonic Unveils Wearable Gaming Speaker

Panasonic is releasing a wearable gaming speaker that sits on the user’s shoulders like a massage pad, or an inflight pillow, pumping surround system directly into the gamer’s ears.

The Panasonic SoundSlayer WIGSS (Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System) will arrive in October and retail for roughly $275 in Australia.

It comes with what Panasonic call True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System), with four full-range speakers that promise to create a ”360-degree pocket of sound around the head.”

The wearable also comes with a pair of built-in noise-canceling microphones, in case you want to communicate while wearing this thing. You’ll have to plug it in, using a physical USB-A cable, as this isn’t a wireless speaker product.

Players will “feel enveloped by sound in all directions,” according to Panasonic, and judging by the photos, I believe them.