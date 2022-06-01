Razer Announce Barracuda Headset Range

The company known best for it’s high end gaming peripherals, Razer, has just released a trio of brand new wireless gaming headsets – The Barracuda, the Barracuda Pro and the Barracuda X (2022).

The new range expands on the 2021 Barracuda X headset, make use of Razer’s very own drivers and offer customers a reliable, premium gaming experience at any price tag.

The standard Barracuda makes use of TriForce Titanium drivers and THX Spatial audio, delivering next level immersion and in-game environment awareness. Alongside an apparent 40 hour battery life and a FlowKnit memory foam headband and earcup padding, the Barracuda has been designed with long term wear in mind.

While the previous generation of Barracuda headsets were built for gaming and nothing more, Razer have added their SmartSwitch Dual Wireless technology, meaning users are able to answer phone calls and interact with other devices at the flick of a switch, allowing for less interruption during gameplay.

The Barracuda Pro is the flagship of the range and builds upon the already jampacked platform of the standard Barracuda headset, still featuring SmartSwitch and THX Spatial Audio. Razer have fitted the Pro with their band new TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers, which the company claims alongside the fitted THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), creates pure, clean and crisp audio with a high dynamic range and low distortion.

The built in dual-integrated noise-cancelling microphones which further increase immersion and can do so for up to 40 hours before charging.

The Barracuda X is a refresh of the first Barracuda X of 2021. The cheapest device in the range, Razer have fitted the 2022 version with Bluetooth Support, SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone, 40mm Razer TriForce drivers and support for 7.1 surround sound.

Battery life has been bumped up to double the previous model, now sitting at 50 hours according to Razer.

The Razer Barracuda range is now available for purchase from the Razer website, with the Barracuda priced at $279.95, The Barracuda Pro at $439.95 and the Barracuda X at $169.95.