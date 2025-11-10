Rode’s New Wireless Micro Camera Kit Brings Pro-Grade Audio to Cameras and Phones

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Rode has unveiled its latest wireless microphone system, the Wireless Micro Camera Kit, designed to give content creators high-quality audio whether they’re filming on a smartphone or a digital camera.

Building on the success of its Wireless Micro system for phones, the new kit introduces universal camera compatibility, connecting via USB-C or 3.5mm line-in.

The system includes two compact transmitters and a redesigned on-camera receiver with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, allowing users to monitor battery life, adjust audio settings and see a visualiser of their recording levels on the fly.

The receiver also features a cold shoe mount, ensuring a stable and streamlined attachment to cameras, while the transmitters automatically pair and use omnidirectional microphones with Intelligent GainAssist technology to balance audio levels in real time.

f54b7d80 af38 11f0 b5f3 cd3a4769d957 Rode’s New Wireless Micro Camera Kit Brings Pro Grade Audio to Cameras and Phones

Furry windscreens are included to minimise wind noise during outdoor shoots.

Rode has also added a USB-C smartphone receiver and Bluetooth Direct Connect for iOS devices via the free Rode Capture app, giving creators the flexibility to switch seamlessly between cameras and phones.

The kit comes with a compact charging case, providing up to 21 hours of battery life, with the receiver automatically powering on when attached to a camera.

Rode says the Camera Kit addresses past criticisms of the Wireless Micro system, adding features like a display, better camera connectivity and more versatile mounting options.

“The Wireless Micro Camera Kit represents the next evolution of our mission to make premium audio accessible to all creators,” said Rode CEO Damien Wilson.

