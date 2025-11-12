Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot Faces Privacy Backlash and Performance Issues

Microsoft’s new Gaming Copilot feature, designed to offer contextual tips through the Xbox Game Bar, is drawing criticism over privacy concerns and performance drops that have undermined its intended value for gamers.

The controversy began on ResetEra forums, where user RedbullCola shared screenshots of unexplained network activity during Gaming Copilot sessions.

The tool appears to scan gameplay screenshots using optical character recognition (OCR) to identify on-screen text, such as quest objectives or achievement prompts, before sending data to Microsoft’s servers for analysis.

A “Model training on text” option is reportedly enabled by default, suggesting user data may be used to improve AI models unless manually disabled.

This has raised concerns among privacy-conscious players, particularly those testing unreleased or NDA-bound titles.

Microsoft has confirmed users can disable this feature in Gaming Copilot’s privacy settings, though the company hasn’t clearly detailed how much processing occurs locally versus in the cloud.

Early testers report noticeable performance hits when Gaming Copilot is active.

Some users experienced frame rate drops of 4–9 FPS in Dead as Dusk, partly because the feature relies on Microsoft Edge running in the background.

On high-end systems, the impact is tolerable, but on handheld devices like the ROG Ally, Gaming Copilot compounds Windows 11’s existing bloat and background processing load, creating more significant performance degradation.

Critics argue the system-level integration feels premature.

While competing AI-assisted gameplay tools like Razer’s Game Co-AI are also in testing, Microsoft’s deep OS tie-in means even minor privacy lapses or inefficiencies draw outsized scrutiny from gamers.

As one NeoGAF commenter summarised, ”AI help shouldn’t need my help to stop spying.”

Users can disable Gaming Copilot through Game Bar > Settings > Privacy menu.

Microsoft has not announced whether the feature will remain opt-out by default or transition to opt-in following the backlash.

The feature is part of Microsoft’s broader push to integrate AI across its gaming ecosystem, including Xbox consoles and Windows gaming.

However, the privacy and performance issues highlight challenges in balancing AI assistance with user control and system efficiency.

Microsoft has not provided pricing information for Gaming Copilot, as it appears to be included with Windows 11 and Xbox Game Bar at no additional cost.

The company has not announced Australian-specific rollout details or whether the feature will be modified following user feedback.

