Samsung Galaxy S23 Joins Fortnite

Proving they’re game for anything, Samsung have become part of Fortnite, via the Galaxy S23, hoisting the phone into the popular title’s metaverse. When not battling, players can visit Samsung SmartCity store on a Samsung Island. When they get there, gamers can interact with different devices, such as smartphones.

To access the game map, use the code 8526-6648-9508, then interact with virtual devices. Play a hide-and-seek styled game called Fun Game Quest, where the aim is to find Galaxy S23 devices across the game’s map.

Samsung understand communications in the metaverse need to be updated constantly, and a game as popular as Fortnite lets them connect.

The Galaxy S23’s capabilities are also improving Fortnite, as users can see further with a zoom function. There’s also a Nightography button that lets players see in the dark.

According to a press release, there’s also a Knox button “emphasising another dimension of the Galaxy ecosystem”.

So there’s another reason I’ll be late for work tomorrow…

