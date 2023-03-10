Samsung Deliver New Top-End Handshake Soundbars

If you’re upgrading to one of the excellent new Samsung televisions, you might just want to team it with one of the Company’s fantastic new soundbars. Indeed, Samsung’s 2023 range has a bunch of new features such as automatic syncing and processor handshaking between TV and soundbar.

The 2023 Samsung Soundbar line includes the top-end Q-Series Q990C.

The Q990C has Dolby Atmos audio and it’s a flagship model that comes with two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The 11.1.4-channel setup uses Samsung’s Q-Symphony 3.0 to “precisely direct individual audio elements” via the soundbar and TV speakers.

Due to the design of the display and speaker, the Q-Symphony can actually deliver 22 total audio channels with the help of the processor inside the South Korean Company’s 2023 TV range.Samsung Soundbar 1 Samsung Deliver New Top End Handshake Soundbars Samsung Soundbar 2 Samsung Deliver New Top End Handshake Soundbars

Samsung claims the Q990C can also “pair acoustically automatically” with its TVs, so the entire system is tuned for its best performance.

When paired with a Samsung TV, the soundbar handles the dialogue while surrounding audio comes from the display’s speakers. The company says this contributes to improved 3D audio.

Also built in is Samsung’s SpaceFit calibration technology, which measures a room for optimum sound performance.

The company explains that this technology leverages AI to adjust individual driver frequencies and gain levels to properly fill a room.

A night mode adjusts for low-volume listening, Adaptive Sound 2.0 uses AI to optimise audio, and Game Pro 2.0 tweaks the settings for various genres.

The Q990C is also a SmartThings hub, offering voice control and the ability to change things inside the SmartThings app.

Samsung’s 2023 Q-Series lineup includes Q990C, Q930C, Q800C, Q700C and Q600C.

Recommended retail price:
Q990C RRP: $2,099
Q930C RRP: $1,599
Q800C RRP: $1,099
Q700C RRP: $899
Q600C RRP: $799

