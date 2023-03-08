Apple Brighten Our Day With Yellow IPhone 14

Just launched, Apple’s new pale yellow iPhone 14 fits in well with their other current colour options – midnight, starlight, red, blue and purple.

SmartHouse tipped you off that this announcement was probably on the cards, along with news about upcoming new iMacs. Now it’s refreshing to see the phone has a nice Spring feel to it, to fit in with the season in the northern hemisphere.

The colour will be available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but not the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Some are calling the new shade daffodil yellow, while pointing out that the March 10 release fits into what seems to have become a tradition for Apple, who released the Alpine Green version of the iPhone 13 (above) around the same time last year, on March 8. The purple iPhone 12 was launched in April the year before.

That suggests that if you’re after the iPhone 15 next year you might want to hold off on an impulse buy until you see what new colour jumps out come the northern spring.

