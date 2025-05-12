Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch May 13 with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and 200MP Camera

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, and new details from both official sources and leaked promotional materials are shedding light on the flagship’s specs, design, and durability improvements.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be the first smartphone to feature Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a cutting-edge display cover designed for enhanced crack deflection in ultra-thin devices.

The glass, described by Samsung as “a new glass ceramic offering,” embeds microscopic crystals into its matrix, improving durability while maintaining clarity.

The protective layer is further strengthened by Corning’s ion exchange process to resist breakage without sacrificing design.

With a slender 5.8mm profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge is one of Samsung’s thinnest phones yet.

Promotional leaks confirm a flat-frame design with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch selfie camera.

It will be available in three colours: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

Camera capabilities are led by a 200MP main sensor with 2x optical quality zoom, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front-facing shooter.

The phone will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, accompanied by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

However, concerns have been raised about the 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the standard Galaxy S25’s despite the Edge’s larger display.

Charging is supported at 25W.

Official accessories include several case options, Silicone, Kindsuit, and Transparent, as well as an anti-reflective screen protector.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to impress with its sleek design, premium materials, and advanced camera features, questions remain over whether its battery capacity will meet user expectations.

Samsung’s global live stream for the launch is scheduled for May 13 at 1am UK time.