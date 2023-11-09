Samsung Kills Off Major Android Smartphone

Samsung has officially killed off the legendary first-generation Galaxy Fold, after being on the market for four years. It will no longer receive regular security updates.

Because the device was left out of last year’s Android 13 update, experts expected this, however, when the expensive foldable was launched, Samsung promised a full four years of security updates.

Since, other Android makers have increased the longevity of devices, promising longer update cycles. In Samsung’s case, it means four years of full Android OS upgrades, and five years of security patches.

The original Galaxy Fold was the smartphone that began the modern age of foldables. It was launched in early 2019, and wasn’t an instant hit.

The CEO of Samsung rushed it out before it was ready, and early reviewers condemned the device for being an expensive prototype. There were also issues with the screen, and the hinge. It resulted in the phone being more fragile than it should’ve been.

The initial launch plans were cancelled, and all units sent out were recalled, with Samsung then remaining quiet for months.

By July that year, the company declared a fix, and noted the improved version would be on the market later that year.

The final form still wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t nearly as breakable. It had a $2,999 AUD price, and was still very experimental. It had good performance, battery life, and an expansive inside display. Users had to deal with a small outside screen along with a lack of the durability found on other Samsung phones.

Despite the faults, it became important because of what it represented. This was the company’s first move into foldables, laying the foundation for everything since.

It took three additional years for Samsung to reach a high with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4, however, other manufacturers were taking notes.

2023 is slowly becoming the second age of foldables phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and Motorola Razr Plus all released, based on Samsung’s original work.