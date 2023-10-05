Samsung Launches New Portable SSD T9

Samsung’s new portable SSD T9 is the first to come with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, allowing for external drives to reach 2,000MB/s sequential read and write speeds, which is 2x faster than the previous T7 drive.

It’s equipped with the ‘Dynamic Thermal Guard’ helping minimise slowdowns caused by thermal throttling, and is only for prolonged transfers.

It comes in three capacities, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, which are all the same physical size (88 x 60 x 14mm, weighing 122G). The exterior has a special pattern covering it, allowing it to feel like cloth.

However, it’s a lot tougher and can withstand drops from up to 3m, with an operating temperature between 0 degrees and 60 degrees Celsius, and provides safety with the AES 256bit hardware encryption.

The external app, Samsung Magician 8.0, deals with maintenance tasks including firmware updates and health status checks, but allows the user to manage security functions. This app is available on Windows, Mac, and Android.

This drive ships with two cables, USB-C to C, and USB-A to C, however the cables must be USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, otherwise the user won’t get the full max speed.

The Samsung Portable SSD T9 is available globally starting today, retailing for $139.99 (1TB) to $439.99 (4TB).

Samsung has also recently launched a 4TB version of its SSD 990 Pro internal model, with two versions: with or without a heat sink.

The latter is equipped with a graphene heat spreader for devices that don’t have enough clearance for a proper heat sink, not including the PlayStation 5.

It’s a PCle 4.0 drive offering sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, sequential writes up to 6,900MB/s and random operations at 1,600,000 and 1,550,000 IOPS, retailing for $699.00 AUD.