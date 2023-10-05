The Google Pixel Watch 2 Has Arrived

Google has officially launched the highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch 2, looking just like the previous version. The major updates have come with wearOS 4.

The original launched with an Exynos 9110, with a concise UI, but it wasn’t efficient enough. This 2nd generation replaces it with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, paired with 2GB RAM.

The 4nm chip is expected to address the short battery endurance of the original, with the new battery remaining the same size (306mAh), and is has been promised to supply 24 hour battery life even with Always On Display enabled. It’s been claimed that 30 minutes charging will provide 12 hours of use.

The exterior is identical to last year’s model, with only one size available (41mm). However, there are some invisible changes including a more durable cover glass, and the use of 100% recycled aluminium.

The display is a circular, 1.2 inch OLED with 384 x 384px resolution, offering a lot more variety and allows the user to balance legibility with information density.

There are four categories: Accessible, Arc, Gold Digital and Analog Bold. Accessible is about legibility, simple, and easy to read. The Bold faces are similar with chucky digits, and Arc has “arcs” that are progress bars for data the watch tracks. This face also has some complications, so users can add as much or as little data on the homescreen as they want.

The watch is equipped with optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well a new multi-path sensor which is 40% more accurate than previously.

It can also track stress levels with the Continuous Electrodermal Activity sensor, giving a detailed report on sleep quality including measurements of skin temperature. There is no ECG option however, which appears on Apple and Samsung watches.

It’s equipped with 6 months of Fitbit Premium which uses AI to analyse current performance and explain if and why the user is better or worse than before. It taps into data collected to provide this, and includes a new coaching feature.

The watch is rated 5ATM/IP68 for water and dust resistance. There is also a new Emergency Sharing feature that will send the user’s location to a set of trusted contacts, and can work automatically with Safety Check, which will have a timer set for how long it will take to get home, and if it times out, Emergency Sharing will kick in.

There is a plan, smooth glass front, with possible customisation through the interchangeable wrist straps. The Active Sport Band is durable and breathable, and there is also a Woven Band and a Steel Link bracelet. The strap mechanism is the same as last year so straps can be reused.

The watch bands are retailing for $69.00 AUD, and there has also been a new charger released.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available now, retailing for $549.00 AUD for WiFi only, and $649.00 AUD for the 4G and LTE model.