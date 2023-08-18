Samsung Releases Eco-Friendly Accessories For Galaxy Z Fold5 & Flip5

Samsung launched a new line of eco-friendly accessories for its Galaxy devices dubbed the Samsung Eco-Friends collection.

The new range has 55 different cases and straps for Galaxy Watch6 duo, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the audio wearable Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Samsung has formed several creative partnerships with the likes of TOILETPAPER (not that toilet paper but a creative studio founded by artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari), Keith Haring, The Smiley Company, Pokemon, Minions, BTS and more to develop the design of the new accessories.

Each and every product is derived from recycled plastics and contains more than 40% post-consumer material, also known as PCM, and vegan leather that is made from NFP or not from plants.

For their Eco-Friends campaign and as part of its Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program, Samsung is banking on using the faces of its 20-something employees to hype and promote their new products.

Also partnering with SLBS (Slash B Slash) online store, Samsung is pushing the start button on the campaign today in South Korea but the new line of eco-friendly accessories will also be available in physical stores across Seoul, and later, will be released in more broadly.

