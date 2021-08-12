Samsung Showcases New Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold3 And Z Flip3

Samsung’s third generation of smartphones has been revealed, with both smart cases and pen support in the mix.

The big question now is whether Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are going to be a sales success in Australia following their global launch overnight.

To date, flip or fold phones as Samsung refers to them, which in the past have included the likes of the Motorola Razr which was a flop and failed to ignite consumer interest, with most Australians appearing to be content with the current design and functionality of their smartphones.

In an effort to create traction Samsung has moved to deliver more better durability, pocketable design, and enhanced camera features, there is also a larger Cover Screen built in for quick use on the go.

The new models are described as multitasking powerhouse with next level performance, and a massive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display screen.

The Flip is unique and could appeal to lockdown exercisers who don’t want to carry a bulky smartphone.

Despite the ACCC taking action in the Federal Court against Samsung over ‘Water resistant” claims Samsung is still claiming that their new devices are equipped with IPX84 water resistance a technology that is found in several smartphones raising the question as to why the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission have not taken action against other smartphone vendors for their water-resistant claims.

The top end Galaxy Z Fold3 is set to retail for AUD$2,499 while their new Galaxy Z Flip3 will retail for AUD$1,499.

Both new devices will be available for pre-order beginning August 12, and they will launch on sale in Australia on September 10.

Customers who preorder a Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 between August 12 and September 9, 2021, are eligible to receive a bonus offer up to the value of $299, which can be redeemed at the Samsung eStore for a number of products.

Both of the Samsung devices are built with a recently developed Armor Aluminium which is used for the frame and hinge cover, users also get a Gorilla Glass Victus 5 protection, however it is limited to the cover screen and back of the device, not the main screen.

Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3’s Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.4” when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 Main Screen has S Pen capability, but you will have to buy the pen separately or try and haggle it as part of your deal along with one of their slick new covers.

A key element of the new fold is the Samsung Hideaway Hinge which was first introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip.

Several brands who have tried to enter this market have struggled in the development of hinges or have hit patent brick walls in trying to copy designs similar to what Samsung has developed.

Recent improvements to the hinge enables the devices to stay in place at any angle delivering a better and an improved user experience,

Enhanced Sweeper technology which in essence are the bristles inside the hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles and helping to maintain the devices’ durability claims Samsung.

One of the big benefits in owning a device similar to the Samsung Flip & Fold is when it comes to video viewing.

The larger screen allows owners to immerse themselves in theatre-like viewing experiences complete with improved audio when using Samsung’s new buds.

According to Samsung the display is 29% brighter while consuming less energy.

For gamers the screen delivers a ‘Super Smooth’ 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on both the Main and Cover Screens.

Productivity users will be able to take advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you join a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom screen or checking a presentation before you screen share.

A redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger making it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open the device.

Another improvement is the upgrade of the stereo speakers that now have Dolby Atmos. This allows users to hear immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects.

For the productivity user one can easily access the Microsoft Teams app and Office 365 apps.

Online exclusive colours will be available on Samsung.com in 30 select markets – including Australia, from August 12, 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is available in multiple colours and has a unique fold and strap capability as seen below.