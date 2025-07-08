Samsung Unveils Knox Enhanced Protection and Quantum-Resistant Encryption for Galaxy AI

Samsung Electronics has announced comprehensive security and privacy updates for its upcoming Galaxy smartphones with One UI 8, introducing new protections specifically designed for on-device artificial intelligence and quantum-resistant encryption technologies.

The security enhancements represent Samsung’s response to evolving digital threats as personalised AI becomes increasingly integrated into mobile devices.

The centrepiece of Samsung’s new security architecture is Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), designed to safeguard next-generation personalised AI features.

KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each application can access only its designated sensitive information while maintaining strict data isolation between different services.

KEEP supports Galaxy’s Personal Data Engine, which powers features like Now Brief and Smart Gallery search by analysing user routines and preferences.

These personal insights remain entirely on-device, protected by KEEP and further secured by Knox Vault, Samsung’s tamper-resistant hardware security environment.

The system enables personalised AI experiences without compromising user privacy by keeping data tightly contained under user control.

Samsung is also advancing Knox Matrix, its ecosystem-level protection system, to provide more proactive threat response across connected Galaxy devices.

When a device faces serious security risks such as system manipulation or identity forgery, the system automatically signs users out of Samsung Accounts and cuts access to cloud-connected services to prevent threat propagation.

Users receive notifications across their connected devices and guidance to review security status and take appropriate action.

The company has integrated post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi, extending quantum-safe security measures first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series.

This upgrade strengthens network protection against emerging threats anticipated in the quantum computing era, particularly addressing “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks where encrypted data is captured with the intent to break encryption once quantum technology matures.

Secure Wi-Fi’s enhanced features include Auto Protect, which automatically activates in public places like cafes and airports, Enhanced Privacy Protection that encrypts internet traffic through multiple layers, and Protection Activity that provides visibility into protection history.

These capabilities aim to secure data transmissions in high-risk environments like public Wi-Fi networks.

Samsung continues strengthening core Galaxy security features, including Knox Vault for protecting sensitive credentials in physically isolated environments, Auto Blocker for defending against unauthorised app installations and command-based attacks, and Advanced Intelligence Settings that allow users to disable online data processing for AI features to keep information on-device.

The Enhanced Theft Protection feature provides safeguards for high-risk situations, including robbery, using Identity Check and Security Delay mechanisms to prevent unauthorised access to personal data.

These protections reflect Samsung’s multi-layered security approach that spans hardware and software while providing users greater visibility and control over their privacy settings.

The security updates reinforce Samsung’s commitment to mobile protection that evolves alongside technological innovation, particularly as AI personalisation becomes more sophisticated and security threats advance.

The company positions these enhancements as essential preparation for future security challenges while maintaining seamless user experiences across the Galaxy ecosystem.