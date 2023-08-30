Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Samsung have announced the latest monitor in the Odyssey gaming monitor range, the Odyssey Neo G9, which is the world’s first dual UHD monitor, coming with a 57 inch display.

Senior Director of Display and Brand Memory at Samsung Australia, Phil Gaut said, “As we stride forward as pioneers in the global display industry, Samsung consistently seeks to redefine the boundaries of excellence, particularly in response to the ever-evolving needs of the gaming community. With the introduction of the world’s first dual UHD monitor, the 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 paves the way for monitors in 2023 and beyond, helping gamers see new levels of detail with an incredible field of view. The Neo G9 transcends conventional limits, boasting cutting edge technology for those seeking a truly immersive experience with enhanced colour expression and pin sharp imagery, opening the doorway to adventure like never before.”

This monitor was designed to deliver astonishing visual experiences for gamers wanting enhanced performance and sharpened competitive edge. Equipped with the world’s first UHD screen, and a range of high speed connectivity options, this monitor received the ‘Best of Innovation Award’ at CES 2023.

20230823 SamsungOdyssey PRINTRES 6 1 1024x683 1 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor

With a 1000R curvature in the 32:9 screen as wide as two 32 inch UHD monitors, it wraps around users with pin-sharp images, and a huge field of view, for an immersive gaming experience.

Powering the Quantum Mini LED screen lighting is Quantum Matrix Technology offering small dimming zones, resulting in distinction between light and dark areas, sharp contrast and reduced blooming.

It also combines the Quantum Mini LED lighting with VESA Display HDR 1000. The 1,000 nit peak brightness allows the HDR content to appear vivid and life-like, showcasing accurate colour and contrast reproduction.

Coming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, it incorporates AMD FreeSync Premium Pro synching the screen for a stable, lag-free picture.

The monitor also offers VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1 connectivity for smooth gaming, efficient video playback and a resolution up to 240Hz. It also offers HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub.

samsung odyssey oled g9 1673038462942 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor

Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD, Scott Herkelman said, “By bringing DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity to their premium gaming monitor, Samsung is opening new doors for gamers. More bandwidth, high speeds and fast refresh rates provide new levels of performance and visual fidelity in games, and together the new Samsung displays and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will deliver vivid and immersive gaming experiences yet.”

The 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 can be used in place of multiple monitors, creating a comfortable multitasking, single screen environment.

There are Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes which offer multiple inputs at a single glance, utilising Auto Source Switch+ to instantly connect to new devices without having to flip through input sources.

It also has an ergonomic stand, Core Lighting+ and CoreSync, able to fit in any environment. The 57 inch Odyssey Neo G9 is available in Australia now for $3,199 (RRP) exclusively via the Samsung online store.

728x90 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
ARLO Fathers Day 728X90 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
channelnews728by90juneevocd Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
728x90 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Unveils World’s First Dual UHD Gaming Monitor
Previous Post

Virgin Australia Unveils New Baggage Tracker

iRobot Announces New Roomba 2 In 1 Cleaners

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Canon Unveil Two New 32.5MP Bodies
Samsung Bolster Soundbar Offering With MS750
Google Pixel Buds Release Hit With 'Hiss'