Samsung Electronics Australia has launched its new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which provides key design updates. The slim and lightweight model will roll out online today on Samsung.com and at all major consumer electronic retailers, including JB HI-FI, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman and Office Works.

Local pricing is as follows:

Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB: $549.00

Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 128GB: $649.00

Tab S6 Lite 4G 64GB: $699.00

Tab S6 Lite 4G 128GB: $799.00

“Australians have never been asked to adapt more quickly than in these times. As our work becomes more flexible, we want Australians to have a device that they can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle,” said Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.

For example, the new, 7.03g S Pen will significantly improve the user experience for those using a tablet to work or learn from home. Its design has been updated with the aim of making it as practical and comfortable as a normal pen. Samsung has improved the pen latency and reduced the pen tip to 0.7mm to deliver greater precision for notetaking and drawing.

The flat side of the S Pen snaps magnetically to the right side of the tablet when not in use, so you don’t have to worry about misplacing it. Another convenient trait is that the S Pen is battery-free, so it’s always ready when you need it.

At the virtual product viewing held yesterday, one feature that stood out was the multi-tasking capability of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Users can reduce the transparency of the notes application, allowing them to watch a YouTube video (which many uni lectures and other classes are now being viewed from) so that they have maximum viewing space whilst they’re taking notes. The notes application can also be scrolled endlessly, so there’s no need to create a new notes file mid-session.

With more Australians streaming online content during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite introduces some important features for improving its viewing experience. For instance, it has dual speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. It also offers a bright, 10.4-inch display and narrow bezels.

Samsung has partnered with YouTube to give Galaxy Tab S6 Lite owners free access to YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music and YouTube Kids) for four months.

And, with kids spending significantly more time at home, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has introduced a range of kid-friendly elements, so you can let your children be entertained by the tablet without feeling guilty.

Before letting your child play with the tablet, you can launch the kid-friendly interface which needs to be entered into and exited out of with a passcode. You can add and remove what apps you want to give your child access to here and set time limits for each.

The new tablet adds a lot of the functionality of a smartphone, allowing you to take calls and send and receive text messages if you phone is out of reach or in another room. You can also make video calls via Google Duo.

It is also equipped with new Bixby features and capabilities such as Bixby Voice, Bixby Vision and Bixby Routines, further enhancing its use as a multi-tasking assistant.

Alongside the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Samsung will be launching a new accessories, including a book cover and a keyboard.

Specs:

Dimension: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g

Display: 10.4-inch display

OS: Android 10 (One UI2)

Colours: Oxford Grey

Camera: 5MP (front) and 8MP (rear)

Chipset: Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz

Battery capacity: 7,040mAh

Connectors: Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm ear jack

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor