Shure Opt For Quality Over Features With First Wireless Earbuds

Shure already have audiophiles’ ears when it comes to microphones and in-ear wired monitor systems, but this marks the first true wireless earbuds the company has released.

The Shure Aonic Free will retail for roughly $269, and true to the company’s workaday reputation, they are available in one colour: a very sensible graphite grey.

The earbuds are designed purely for sound quality: these are not lifestyle headphones and therefore you won’t find an IPX rating, active noise cancellation, or wireless charging.

Shure says the Aonic Free will deliver “clear, studio-quality sound with deep bass”, with a premium driver and amp combo, and support for Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, AAC and SBC codecs.

While not featuring ANC, Shure claims the ergonomically angled design will block out 37 decibels of external noise, meaning they do much the same thing, without the dynamic active response of ANC earbuds.

Battery life is seven hours per charge, with two charges in the case.

Shure Aonic Free will be available this month.