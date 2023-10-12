Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Somfy has recently announced an integration and certification with Apple Home, which will create a union between Apple Home and supported Zigbee motors, that power interior window applications, and the TaHome switch. 

Zigbee 3.0 technology has been globally adopted as a secure IoT solution for connecting smart home devices to a consistent network. The TaHome switch controls the certification which provides a secure way of controlling Somfy-powered motorised window coverings via the Apple Home app. 

The Apple Home controls allow for precise adjustment of shades, and automation that makes management hands-free.  

2ouYqH 0nyZ9abb00 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification

Somfy are offering direct integration into five smart home ecosystems; Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. 

There are a large range of functions possible via the TaHome app, which is currently available for all devices. It enables users to control the smart home shades through a connected interface, allowing for shade movement through voice command. 

The interface is customisable and users can add devices, scenes, or rooms catered to preferences, as well as planned controls based on scheduled actions. 

ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 scaled Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
3sixt channelnews banner 728 × 90px tagline01 2 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
728x90TEAL Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
Leaderboard 728x90 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification
Previous Post

Google Says Goodbye Passwords, Hello Passkeys

Microsoft CoPilot Comes To Outlook

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Uniden 4K Smart Dash Cam With Voice Control
Review: Zowie Up Their Game With Celeritas II Keyboard
Power Supply Upgrade For Cyrus Audio