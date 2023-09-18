Sony QD OLED TVs Now Compatible With PS Remote Play

Sony’s new A95L Quantum Dot OLED TV is now compatible with Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PS Remote Play system, and through the PS Remote Play app, select Sony TVs can use remote gameplay to PS4 and PS5.

The A95Ls use high-speed internet connection (5Mbps minimum, at least 15Mbps suggested) to allow users to start where they left off on a game without physically being at the TV where they started the game.

Essentially, gamers can start a game on one TV, and if their partner or child starts watching something else on it, they should be able to go to their she-shed or mancave and restart the game at another Sony TV.

With the A95L’s PS Remote Play feature, gamers can also house-hop to play with friends in other locations, meaning it will eliminate the hassle of moving consoles from home to home.

With the new A95L TVs, Sony is getting into the game (pun intended) of being the first Android TVs to incorporate PS Remote Play, and with the Quantum Dot OLED technology the new TVs use, the sets are said to offer vibrant colours that should be exceptionally bright which is important for gamers.

The A95L also features a Cognitive Processor XR and XR Clear Image technology for enhancing noise reduction and motion clarity.

On the sound front, the A95L sound can be augmented by Sony’s compatible soundbars and speaker systems (HT-A9, HT-A7000, HT-A5000, and HT-A3000), which offers a fuller surround sound gaming experience by employing the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

With Sony’s new Game Menu feature, the A95L can employ the options like Motion Blur Reduction, the Black Equalizer feature, game-specific GUI carrying features like variable refresh rate support on/off, and a targeting crosshair superimposed over the centre of the game graphics.

Get ready, gamers, because the PS Remote Play app for A95Ls and PS5/PS4 consoles is out now.