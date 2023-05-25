Sony Reveals Handheld Gaming Console

Sony has announced a new handheld game streaming device, known only as Project Q.

Rather than being a competitor to the Nintendo Switch, as many had hoped, this is closer to the Razer Edge.

The Project Q handheld cannot simply stream games from PS Now; games need to be installed on a separate PS5, which is connected to the handheld device over Wi-Fi.

Design-wise, Sony has basically inserted an 8-inch screen between a split DualSense controller.

No specs were released for the as-yet-unnamed system, other than the 8-inch LCD screen, and that it runs games up to 1080p & 60fps.

A line of small print that says the device requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with “at least 5Mbps for use”, adding “for a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended” has potential users concerned about glitchy gameplay.

All will be revealed when the handheld launches later this year.

 

