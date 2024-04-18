Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Sony has announced a new range of home cinema products alongside its latest TV lineup.

Along with a trio of new soundbars, the range includes the new Theatre Quad speaker system, which is claimed to be comprised of four identical speakers.

Reportedly, each one of the speakers contains four drivers configured in a three way design, with an upfiring X-balanced driver, a tweeter, midrange driver, and an X-balanced woofer.

%name Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System

The package is claimed to offer 16 drivers in total, and come with a 360 spatial sound mapping feature.

The units of this system appear to be flatter, expected to measure in at 275mm high, 289mm wide, and 55mm deep.

All of Sony’s new home theatre products, including the Theatre soundbars, can supposedly be controlled via the Bravia Connect app, where users will find in-depth settings and playback options, such as Sound Field Optimisation.

In a press release, Sony said the Bravia Theatre Quad speaker system will retail for A$3,699.00 and will be available in Australia from July this year.

Martin Logan 728 x 90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Haier 728x90 1 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
QUEEN 728x90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
728x90 Iconic Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Leaderboard 728x90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
4SQM True X Banner 4 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Whatmough 728x90 Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Previous Post

Denon's New Wireless Speaker Tipped To Rival Sonos

Apple’s iOS 17.5 Update To Allow Feature Previously Unheard Of

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

'Hey Google, Play The EPL' - Optus Sport On Android TV
JB Hi-Fi, EB Games Taking Pre-Orders For FIFA23 PS5 Bundle
Panasonic Unveils New French Door Refrigerators