Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Back in April, ChannelNews reported on Spotify’s plans to raise subscription prices across major markets including the US, UK, and Australia.

That price hike is now being rolled out, with customers in the US being the first to face the brunt of it.

In the US, Spotify is officially raising its Premium subscription rates from next month. It is increasing its Individual plan from US$11 (A$16.43) to $12 (A$ 17.92) monthly and its Duo plan from $15 (A$22.41) to $17(A$25.39) monthly. However, its Family plan is going up by $3 (A$4.48), increasing from $17 (A$25.39) to $20 (A$29.87) monthly. The only subscribers in the US who are being spared the price hike are students, who will continue to pay $6 (A$8.96) monthly.

The latest round of price hikes for Australia haven’t yet been announced, but are believed to be imminent.

spotify headphones phone featured Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices

At present, in Australia, the Spotify Premium Individual plan costs A$13.99 per month, the Premium Duo plan costs A$19.99 per month, the Premium Family plan costs A$23.99 per month, and the Premium Student plan costs A$6.99 per month.

It was only last year that Spotify had hiked its prices. Before that, Spotify hadn’t raised its fees since launching a decade-and-a-half ago.

The decision to raise prices hasn’t, thus far, adversely impacted its subscriber numbers and has instead significantly boosted revenue.

In April, Spotify released its first quarter earnings in which it confirmed that the total monthly active users (MAU) for Q1 2024 stood at 615 million, up 19 per cent over the 515 million MAUs in Q1 2023.

Its total revenue for Q1 2024 was approximately A$6.02 billion (Eur3.64 billion), a significant 20 per cent increase from around A$5.01 billion (Eur3.04 billion) in the same quarter last year.

Also, for the first time in its history, gross profit crossed A$1.65 billion (Eur1 billion) in Q1 2024.

728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
QUEEN 728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Middleton 728x90px Product Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Leaderboard 728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
hitachi banner 728x90 Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
TAX TIME 2024 Banner 728x90px Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Previous Post

AMD To Release New Ryzen Desktop & Mobile Processors

Computex 2024: Asus Unveils Two Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen AI Processors

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Launches Bixby In Oz
Marcato Transforms Aussie Kitchens Into Italian Restaurants
Now You Can Talk To A JBL LINK Speaker