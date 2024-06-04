Computex 2024: Asus Unveils Two Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen AI Processors

Asus used the ongoing Computex 2024 event in Taipei to unveil its complete portfolio of Copilot+ PCs.

Among the many products unveiled, two of them were designed specifically for gamers – the TUF Gaming A14 and A16.

Both the TUF Gaming A14 and A16 come with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 processor, with 12 cores, 24 threads, and a built-in NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Both machines also come with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs to back its AI capabilities.

The TUF Gaming A16 has a 16-inch display and a 17.9 mm chassis, offering a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The display offers 2.5K resolution, 400 nits of brightness, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 3 ms response time.

It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI processors and can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and LPDDR5X-7500 memory. The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU can deliver AI performance all the way up to 321 TOPS.

Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 4 port with DisplayPort 2.1, a USB 3.2 Type-C port supporting 100W power delivery, an ethernet jack, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm combo jack.

It also has a 90 Wh battery and advanced cooling technology to manage heat.

The smaller TUF Gaming A14 meanwhile has many of the A16’s features but includes an RTX 4060 GPU and a 73 Wh battery.

It is the first time that Asus has offered a 14-inch form factor in the TUF Gaming Laptop. The display also provides 2.5K resolution, 400 nits of brightness, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 3 ms response time.

Both laptops are built to be durable, with the A14 featuring a military-grade chassis and an FHD webcam that supports Windows Hello.

ChannelNews has reached out to Asus to confirm exact availability dates and prices for the Australian market.

Apart from the two new gaming laptops, Asus used the Computex event to unveil several other PCs. It includes ProArt P16/PX13/PZ13 portable studios featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and Snapdragon X Series processors as well as GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

It also unveiled the Ultrathin Zenbook S 16 with a Ceraluminum lid and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with advanced cooling for 28 W TDP in a 1.1 cm profile.

Meanwhile, the all-new Vivobook S 15 was the first Copilot+ PC from ASUS unveiled a few weeks and the 2024 Vivobook S 14/16 models now released feature AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors.