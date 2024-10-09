TCL Renews Sponsorship of Melbourne Cup Carnival

TCL Electronics Australia has extended its long-standing partnership with the Victoria Racing Club to sponsor the upcoming Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The company will be the official TV partner and non-exclusive whitegoods and home appliance partner for the event which is set to be held in November.

TCL has been supporting the Melbourne Cup in different capacities since 2005. It has primarily served as a support partner of Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field and the club’s charitable program Pin & Win, which this year supports Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria & Tasmania.

“This renewal marks a significant milestone, extending the collaboration between TCL and the VRC to an impressive 22 years,” said VRC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Rogers.

“Partnerships of this length in sport are rare and should be celebrated. It is a testament to our shared values of innovation, excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers.”

The latest deal will see TCL partner with the club until at least 2027, including race name sponsorship on VRC Oaks Day, permanent signage at Flemington Racecourse and exclusive offers for VRC members on TCL products.

This year, TCL will supply and install more than 1,500 TVs at Flemington Racecourse for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Its recently launched 115″ Premium QD-Mini LED TV – one of the largest televisions available in Australia at a whopping 2.565 metres wide and 1.849 metres high (with floor stand) – will also be featured at The Favourite, a prime racing and sports haven for fans right on the rails at Flemington.

In addition to the 115″ Premium QD-Mini LED TV, it will also debut its newly launched NXTFRAME TV that has an art-inspired display that doubles as a picture frame. The NXTFRAME TV will be showcased in The Birdcage Enclosure.

“This year marks our 19th year with the Victoria Racing Club, and we’re delighted to have signed on as the official television supplier for another three years, solidifying our commitment to one of Australia’s most iconic sporting and cultural events in the Melbourne Cup Carnival,” said Rafael Mayen, TCL Electronics AU/NZ’s National Marketing Manager.

“As a global brand, we recognise the importance of connecting with consumers through meaningful experiences. The Melbourne Cup Carnival provides an unparalleled platform for us to engage with audiences and showcase our latest innovations in entertainment technology. We look forward to building on our successful collaboration and delivering memorable moments for fans for years to come.”

TCL will also host key customers, suppliers, and retailers throughout the year at Flemington race days.