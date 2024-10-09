Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Bang & Olufsen’s partnership with Ferrari – which was extended earlier this year – has produced a round of high-end goodies, with B&O announcing it has given the prancing horse makeover to three existing products.

They are the Beolab 50 Active Speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar and Beovision Theatre TV.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 09 at 1.01.12 pm Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Beolab 50 Active Speaker and Beovision Theatre TV.

While the first release of B&O Ferrari products a little over a year ago included entry-level goodies, this release is about higher end gear.

“For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminum, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,” says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. She says the result “blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 09 at 12.22.29 pm Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Beolab 50 Active Speaker by B&O.

From lamellas to frame, Beosound Theatre TV Ferrari edition is crafted entirely from “Grigio Corsa” aluminium. 

“Drawing from Ferrari’s signature red, we explored and considered a number of different hues,” says Tiina Kierysch, B&O’s Director of Industrial Design and Colour, Material, Finish.

Screen Shot 2024 10 09 at 1.05.32 pm Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Beosound Theatre Soundbar.

“We finally selected a modern, mature red with deep cherry undertones. Paired with a timeless black and applied to the aluminium via double anodisation, the colour perfectly unites our two brands … the roar of the red is impossible to ignore. And the depth of the black draws you in, revealing the layers of craftsmanship.”

Stock for the second edition Ferrari collection from Bang & Olufsen will be made on demand. You can read more about it here.

PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Middleton 728x90px Product Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
QUEEN 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Litheaudio 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
hitachi banner 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
728X90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Whatmough 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Haier 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
728x90 Iconic Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Previous Post

Panasonic Unveils World's Smallest And Lightest Zoom Lens

TCL Renews Sponsorship of Melbourne Cup Carnival

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Noirot's Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
Apple's New iPhone May Sport A 48MP Camera
$500 TCL Smartphone Enters Oz