Tesla’s New Robotaxi Has No Steering Wheel Or Pedals

At a splashy event in California, Elon Musk has showcased an all-new fully autonomous robotaxi with gull-wing doors that surprisingly has no steering wheel or pedals.

As part of the event, Musk himself drove to the stage in the “Cybercab” which he said will go into production in 2026 and be priced less than $30,000 (A$44,500).

Musk claimed that its operation will cost 20 cents a mile over time and charging will be inductive, thereby requiring no plugs.

The plan is to eventually have a fleet of self-driving Tesla taxis that passengers can hail through an app.

Individual Tesla owners can also make money via the app by listing their vehicles as robotaxis.

“We’ll move from supervised Full Self-Driving to unsupervised Full Self-Driving. where you can fall asleep and wake up at your destination,” he said. “It’s going to be a glorious future.”

Tesla also expects to make the Full Self-Driving technology available on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Texas and California next year.

Unlike expensive hardware such as lidar that others manufacturers use, Musk instead is relying only on cameras and AI to run FSD in order to keep costs down.

Apart from the Cybercab, Musk also showcased an autonomous minibus, dubbed robovan (seen above), that’s capable of carrying up to 20 people.

The event was also used to show off the company’s Optimus humanoid robot, which Musk claims costs between $28,000-$30,000 (A$41,535-A$44,500) and will be able to babysit, take the dogs for a walk, and even fetch groceries.

