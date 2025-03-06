The Best New Tech Unveiled at MWC 2025

The Mobile World Congress 2025 has introduced a wave of groundbreaking innovations, ranging from AI-powered smartphones to solar-charging laptops and modular camera systems.

As the event nears its conclusion, these are the standout devices and concepts that have made the biggest impact so far.

Newnal AI phone

The Newnal AI Phone takes artificial intelligence to the next level, training a personal assistant using data from Meta, Google, medical records, and financial information. This AI is designed to mimic the user, appearing as a virtual presence on the phone’s split-screen display. While this could offer a deeply personalised experience, it raises serious privacy concerns, as the extent of data access and security measures remain unclear. Set to launch on May 1st for $375, the phone promises a futuristic AI experience, but whether it will be effective or just another overhyped AI experiment remains to be seen.

Samsung Display’s Folding Handheld Console Concept

Samsung’s Display group revealed a foldable gaming concept that reimagines handheld consoles. Resembling a Nintendo Switch, this device features a hinge in the middle, allowing it to fold for easier portability. While still in the prototype stage, this innovation showcases Samsung’s continued push toward flexible screen technology, hinting at a possible future for gaming devices that are both powerful and compact.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip Concept

The Lenovo ThinkBook Flip is a concept laptop with a flexible OLED screen that can adapt to different use cases. Unlike previous Lenovo foldable screens, this display remains static but folds backward, allowing it to function as a traditional 13.1-inch laptop, a 12.9-inch tablet, or a uniquely tall 18.1-inch display. By eliminating the need for a motorised mechanism, Lenovo could potentially make the ThinkBook Flip a more affordable alternative to existing foldable laptops, if it ever enters production.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept

For those constantly on the go, Lenovo’s Yoga Solar PC concept could be a game-changer. Equipped with 84 solar cells embedded in the lid, this laptop can generate power directly from sunlight. According to Lenovo, 20 minutes of direct sun exposure can provide an hour of video playback. While the company is still testing performance under different lighting conditions, this innovation could be invaluable for users who frequently work in remote locations without reliable access to power outlets.

Xiaomi Modular Optical System Smartphone Concept

Xiaomi is pushing the boundaries of mobile photography with its Modular Optical System, which features magnetic, detachable lenses that function as self-contained cameras. With sensors larger than those found in traditional smartphone cameras, these modules promise near-professional image quality while allowing users to swap lenses depending on their needs. Although using a smartphone with a bulky lens attachment might feel cumbersome, the modular approach means the phone retains its sleek design when the lens isn’t attached.

HMD Amped Buds

HMD’s Amped Buds stand out not just for their impressive 95-hour battery life but also for their unique charging case. With a 1,600mAh battery, the case can also be used as a wireless power bank for Qi2-compatible devices, offering an emergency power boost for smartphones and accessories. Launching in April 2025 for around $206, these earbuds provide both long-lasting playback and added utility for users who need a quick charge on the go.

Nothing Phone 3A and 3A Pro

Nothing officially unveiled its highly anticipated Phone 3A and 3A Pro, two midrange smartphones featuring 6.77-inch displays, Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipsets, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. What sets them apart is a new AI-powered feature called “Essential Space” which automatically extracts and organises useful data from screenshots, voice memos, and photos. The 3A Pro, starting at $459, also includes a 3x periscope telephoto lens, while the $379 3A is limited to a 2x zoom. These devices continue Nothing’s trend of offering stylish, feature-rich phones at competitive prices.

Lenovo ThinkBook 3D laptop concept

Lenovo is bringing 3D technology back with the ThinkBook 3D Laptop. Unlike traditional 3D screens that require special glasses, this laptop uses directional backlighting and user head tracking to create a seamless 3D effect. Lenovo has also introduced an AI-powered ring that allows users to navigate and interact with 3D content using gesture-based controls, making the experience more immersive. While 3D laptops have struggled in the past, this fresh take on the technology could find a niche among creatives and tech enthusiasts.

With one more day left at MWC 2025, more innovations could still emerge. However, these devices have already set the tone for the future of AI-driven smartphones, flexible displays, and sustainable tech.

Whether these concepts make it to market remains uncertain, but they demonstrate the industry’s ongoing push toward smarter, more versatile, and eco-friendly technology.