Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades

Victrola whose affordably priced turntables are available on JB Hi-Fi’s Marketplace, is offering a host of new connectivity and streaming options.
Via an automatic, over-the-air software update, owners of some of its popular turntables can now stream music via Bluetooth and Universal Plug’n’Play (UPnP), reported Digital Trends.
Users can also use their turntables as a source for Roon-based multiroom systems.
The update has begun to be introduced for Victrola’s three Stream models: Stream Carbon, Stream Onyx, and Stream Pearl.
The Onyx is the entry-level model in Victrola’s Sonos-compatible turntable lineup. It features an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge alongside 2-speed belt-driven action as well as gold-plated RCA ports for a wired connection.
The Carbon meanwhile boasts of an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, carbon fiber tonearm, aluminium platter, and low-resonance MDF plinth. The Steam Pearl has several premium components similar to the Carbon model.
The Stream turntables have built-in Sonos integration. They can stream vinyl directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi, without requiring a Sonos Port or Sonos Amp.
Using Bluetooth, users can now pair these Stream turntables with other Bluetooth audio devices including headphones, earbuds, or other speakers.
The UPnP support allows a Stream turntable to use Wi-Fi to stream to a UPnP-compatible network music streamer, endpoint, or integrated amp.
Using Roon, it’s possible to stream from these turntables via AirPlay and Google Cast to compatible devices.
