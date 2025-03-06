Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades

News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Victrola whose affordably priced turntables are available on JB Hi-Fi’s Marketplace, is offering a host of new connectivity and streaming options.

Via an automatic, over-the-air software update, owners of some of its popular turntables can now stream music via Bluetooth and Universal Plug’n’Play (UPnP), reported Digital Trends.

Users can also use their turntables as a source for Roon-based multiroom systems.

%name Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades

 

The update has begun to be introduced for Victrola’s three Stream models: Stream Carbon, Stream Onyx, and Stream Pearl.

The Onyx is the entry-level model in Victrola’s Sonos-compatible turntable lineup. It features an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge alongside 2-speed belt-driven action as well as gold-plated RCA ports for a wired connection.

The Carbon meanwhile boasts of an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, carbon fiber tonearm, aluminium platter, and low-resonance MDF plinth. The Steam Pearl has several premium components similar to the Carbon model.

The Stream turntables have built-in Sonos integration. They can stream vinyl directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi, without requiring a Sonos Port or Sonos Amp.

%name Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades

 

Using Bluetooth, users can now pair these Stream turntables with other Bluetooth audio devices including headphones, earbuds, or other speakers.

The UPnP support allows a Stream turntable to use Wi-Fi to stream to a UPnP-compatible network music streamer, endpoint, or integrated amp.

Using Roon, it’s possible to stream from these turntables via AirPlay and Google Cast to compatible devices.

728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
hitachi banner 728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Litheaudio 728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Haier 728x90 1 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
728x90 we see oled CN Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Westan 728x90px Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
728 x 90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
denon perl white 728x90 1 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Previous Post

Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable

The Best New Tech Unveiled at MWC 2025

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Canon Unveils 4K Mirrorless Camera With Eye Auto Focus

The New Evo CD Transport From Cambridge Audio

Bosch Delivers New Accurate Measurement System For Home Use