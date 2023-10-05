Samsung Announces New Galaxy SmartTag 2

Samsung have revealed the new Galaxy SmartTag 2, which has been redesigned to include a giant hole in the middle. Dipping their toe once again in the tag market, this new device will be launched in Australia on October 12th, enabling better ways for users to keep track of personal belongings.

Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung, Jaeyeon Jung said, “We are constantly looking at ways to make people’s lives more convenient through Samsung Galaxy’s innovations. With the Galaxy SmartTag2, we set out to make sure Samsung Galaxy users receive assistance in finding their belongings in an easy and intuitive way. With an enhanced finding experience and a longer battery life, Galaxy SmartTag2 will provide users with greater peace of mind for longer and in more situations.”

It will be available in black and white colours, and will retail for $55.00 AUD (standalone) or $169.00 AUD (4-pack).

The new feature Lost Mode2 allows users to register contact information to display a message when the SmartTag is scanned, meaning one attached to a dog’s collar is a convenient way to ensure the phone number of the owner is there. It works with any Samsung mobile device with NFC reader and web browser.

This new tag also provides a new Compass View feature, which provides arrows to show the direction and distance of the tag in relation to the user, and is available on any UWB supported Galaxy smartphone.

The SmartThings Find app has been upgraded, with newly registered Galaxy SmartTags now installing a shortcut to the app on the user’s smartphone. This allows users to launch the app quickly, and features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface.

When switching Galaxy smartphones, SmartTag2 can now automatically re-sync to the new phone using the Samsung account of the user.

There is also a brand new Power Saving Mode, available with Normal mode, useful for users who rely on continuously tracking items, and works by extending battery life. In Normal mode, battery is claimed to last up to 500 days, and users have the flexibility to switch between the two modes.

The new compact size, and ring-shaped design allows users to attach the tag to bags and luggage. Durability has been upgraded with an IP675 rating for water and dust resistance, and it supports a new pet walking mode.

There are a multitude of cases which will be available for accessorising starting October 12th from $29.00 AUD, and have been designed in a range of bold colours for different needs.

The tag takes advantage of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and UWB capabilities, and leverages AR Find technology to visually guide users to their items. Additionally, it works within a maximum Bluetooth range of 120 meters, and can control smart home appliances through the SmartThings app.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 and Galaxy SmartTag2 cases will be available in Australia from Samsung.com/au and select retail partners, beginning October 12th.

Consumer who purchase the latest Galaxy S23 FE between October 12th and November 1st will be eligible to receive a bonus 4-pack Galaxy SmartTag2 and battery pack via redemption.

This offer is available from Samsung.com/au and select retail partners. Terms and conditions apply.