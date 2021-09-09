Three New Laptops On The Way From Lenovo

Lenovo has revealed three new notebooks, including two Windows 11 devices and a Chromebook.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Slim 7 Pro will, according to Lenovo, be among the first notebooks in the world to run the new Windows 11 operating system.

The Slim 7 Carbon (above) is a 14-inch notebook with a QHD+ 16:10 Samsung OLED display, pitched at professionals and consumers looking for a mix of portability and power.

The notebook comes with up to an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Series mobile processor, plus AMD Radeon graphics or optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics for content creation. It also features Amazon Alexa built-in, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and battery life of up to 14.5 hours.

Its bigger brother, the Slim 7 Pro (below), is a 16-inch device with a 16:10 QHD IPS touchscreen, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and mounting a 75Wh fast-charging battery. For video calls, the Slim 7 Pro also incorporates a smart noise-cancelling microphone to eliminate background sounds.

According to Lenovo, smarter technology will be a must in the hybrid workplace.

“Adept at making quick pivots to what’s next, Lenovo was already accelerating the evolution of the PC to be faster, more mobile, portable and powerful to meet people’s expectations.

“Consumers gaming or collaborating virtually from home stand to benefit most from the latest Windows 11 PCs with next-gen hardware and software inside,” the manufacturer said.

Also on the way from Lenovo is the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (13”, 6). The new Chromebook features a detachable 13.3-inch Samsung OLED display, up to 15 hours battery life, quad speakers, and Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 silicon.

“Ideal for convenience lovers who prefer the versatility of the Google Assistant and switching between multiple modes, this Chromebook comes with touch, pen support and included keyboard and stand.

“Simply detach the screen and enjoy a cinematic experience when watching your favourite movies in

tablet mode, or transform it into a productivity powerhouse by snapping on its thin, detachable laptopgrade keyboard to help you get work done from the classroom, to kitchen or to the couch,” Lenovo says.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon will be available in Australia from this month, starting at $1699, while the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (13”, 6) will land in November starting at $799. Local pricing and availability for the Slim 7 Pro have yet to be determined.