Logitech Adds Speakerphone To New Dock

Logitech’s newest all-in-one docking station has been unveiled, and it comes with built-in speakerphone for the hybrid office.

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, the Logi Dock can connect up to five USB peripherals and two monitors while charging a laptop at up to 100W.

According to Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration, the Logi Dock’s one-cable laptop connection tidies up cluttered workspaces.

“When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock.

“This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered ‘rats nest’ of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have,” he said.

The Logi Dock will be available from December in Graphite and White (Graphite only for Microsoft Teams). Pricing has yet to be revealed.

