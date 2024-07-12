Two-Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Many online services use two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure their user’s information.

It requires not only the password, but also a one-time authentication code sent via SMS, email, or generated by a dedicated app.

Spotify is extremely late to the game but has finally enabled a simple form of two-factor authentication for a small subset of regular, non-celebrity accounts.

%name Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify

It will send out the one-time code via email, with no support for 2FA code generator apps.

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be a way to turn the feature on or off, and the user is unable to choose how it works.

This is still in the testing stage and the feature hasn’t officially been announced.

Artist accounts already have 2FA with support for SMS, as well as third-party authentication apps.

hitachi banner 728x90 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
728x90 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
QUEEN 728x90 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
Motorola Banner Ads 728 x 90 72ppi Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify541740
728x90 Iconic Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Two Factor Authentication Support Arrives For Spotify
Previous Post

Bose Wireless Earbuds Finally Get Bluetooth Multipoint

Google Unveils New Features For Samsung Devices

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alcatel 3V Leaks Ahead Of MWC Reveal
Panasonic HD Camcorder Hungers For Memory
New Renders And Details Samsung FE Watch Revealed