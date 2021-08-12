Unlimited Camera Support With New Arlo Subscriptions

Arlo has rolled out its new AI-based subscription plans, Arlo Secure, with support for up to unlimited cameras.

The plans, just launched in Australia, feature advanced AI object detection and interactive smart notifications, which allow users to respond to rich notifications or watch animated previews of notification videos on their lock screens.

Other features include 30 days of cloud storage, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm detection, cloud-based activity zones, the ability to call a friend through the Arlo app, and 24/7 premium support.

These features allow users to maximise their security, says Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – APAC.

“The unveil of Arlo Secure represents Arlo’s commitment to customer feedback and delivering complete peace of mind.

“Our users wanted easy-to-understand subscription options to help them protect their homes without calculating monthly subscription costs per camera, and we listened,” he said.

Single camera plans start at $4.49 AUD per month and unlimited camera plans at $14.99 per month; additionally, new Arlo hardware purchases after July 22 come with a three-month free trial.

