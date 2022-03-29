Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections

News, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Victorinox has extended last year’s successful collection of peelers, perfect for fast and efficient food preparation, with a range of new colours, and a truly splashy 18-carat-plated REX model.

Victorinox acquired the legendary Zena Swiss company in 2020, bringing the iconic REX and RAPID brands under its umbrella.

The REX Peeler

peeler 3 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
The REX is an efficient, lightweight kitchen tool for peeling fruits and vegetables, and cutting chocolate and cheese. Its handle is made of aluminium and the blade of high-quality stainless steel.

For professional and amateur chefs alike, the REX now comes in four new colourways: lavender, blueberry, cinnamon, and cashew, for $14.95.

To celebrate REX’s 75th anniversary, there is also a stunning $189 limited- edition 18-carat rose gold plated peeler, hand assembled, engraved, and boxed.

peeler 1 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections

The RAPID Peeler

With a new and robust finish, the RAPID is for quick, fast work. The handle and lateral potato eye remover are made of an extremely sturdy ABS plastic available in the classic colours of black, white, and red. It is dishwasher-safe and comes with a straight, serrated or julienne blade. $12.95.

peeler 2 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections

The new Victorinox Peeler Collection will be available on from May at the company’s website.

728x90 Leaderboard UNIFI Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
LETWSBBK WBAN LB 728x90 1 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
728x90 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
PAN1424 728X90 LEADERBOARD Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
728x90 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
Minor III 728x90px Product Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
Litheaudio 0222 728x90 1 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 2 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
728 x 90 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
TECHNICS AZ60 LEADERBOARD 728X90 V5 Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections
Previous Post
Pro Audio Technology MA Amplifiers

The New High-End MA Modular Amplifiers From Pro Audio Technology

Wall Mounted Devialet

Devialet Announce The Dione Premium Soundbar

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cygnett Launch "The Race" Wireless Charger & Mount
Android Ramp Up Health Push With ‘Bedtime’ Sleep Tools
IFA 2019: TCL Debut Premium Smart Glasses