Victorinox Launches Classy REX, RAPID Peeler Collections

Victorinox has extended last year’s successful collection of peelers, perfect for fast and efficient food preparation, with a range of new colours, and a truly splashy 18-carat-plated REX model.

Victorinox acquired the legendary Zena Swiss company in 2020, bringing the iconic REX and RAPID brands under its umbrella.

The REX Peeler



The REX is an efficient, lightweight kitchen tool for peeling fruits and vegetables, and cutting chocolate and cheese. Its handle is made of aluminium and the blade of high-quality stainless steel.

For professional and amateur chefs alike, the REX now comes in four new colourways: lavender, blueberry, cinnamon, and cashew, for $14.95.

To celebrate REX’s 75th anniversary, there is also a stunning $189 limited- edition 18-carat rose gold plated peeler, hand assembled, engraved, and boxed.

The RAPID Peeler

With a new and robust finish, the RAPID is for quick, fast work. The handle and lateral potato eye remover are made of an extremely sturdy ABS plastic available in the classic colours of black, white, and red. It is dishwasher-safe and comes with a straight, serrated or julienne blade. $12.95.

The new Victorinox Peeler Collection will be available on from May at the company’s website.