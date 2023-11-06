Viewers Rewarded For Binging Netflix Basic Shows With Ads

Along with streaming price hikes, Netflix’s Basic plan with Ads provides a cheap way to binge, however with viewers having to watch the ads.

Netflix is beginning a ‘watch three get one free’ initiative, meaning every fourth episode will have no ads.

“Starting in Q1 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to utilise our new binge ad format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

Netflix are also enabling users to download content for watching on the go for this plan, which was previously only available for standard and premium tiers. It will become the only ad-based tier on a streaming service to offer this.

Resolution is now up to 1080p, and users can watch two concurrent streams simultaneously.

