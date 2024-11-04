We’re Done: Yamaha E-Bikes End Up In A Ditch

Latest News by Peter Holmes
A market saturated with e-Bikes has forced Yamaha to withdraw from the US.

Yamaha, which introduced its first e-Bike 31 years ago, established a foothold in the US six years ago. Then came the bat flu.

In a letter to dealers, first reported by Elektrek, Yamaha wrote that “the combination of a post-Covid oversupply within the entire bicycle industry, coupled with a significant softening of the market, has resulted in a particularly challenging business environment where it is extremely difficult to achieve a sustainable business model”.

Screen Shot 2024 11 04 at 11.08.30 am Were Done: Yamaha E Bikes End Up In A Ditch
Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary.

“Given these market conditions, we regret to inform you that Yamaha has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the US eBike business and cease wholesaling units effective the end of this year.”

The Japanese company – which sells e-bikes in the road, mountain and lifestyle categories – said it would continue to support dealers as they sell off inventory by extending the current Fan Promotion program, “where customers may receive up to 60% off their purchase of a new Yamaha eBike”.

 

Yamaha E Bike History Were Done: Yamaha E Bikes End Up In A Ditch
Yamaha E-Bike History.

 

According to the letter the special deal will be offered on all units “retailed and warranty registered through June 30, 2025”.

Yamaha said it would continue to provide parts, service and customer support in the US “both now and in support of our limited 5-year warranty”.

 

1895 patent for battery powered bicycle Were Done: Yamaha E Bikes End Up In A Ditch
1895 patent for battery powered bicycle.

 

An e-Bike can cost anywhere from about $1,000 to $10,000.

The history of battery operated bicycles goes back well before Yamaha got involved in the late 1980s.

For example, in 1895 a US patent was granted for an “electrical bicycle” [see image above]. 

Yamaha launched its first e-Bike – the PAS – in 1993.

It was named after the company’s signature Power Assist System (PAS), “in which an electric motor is used to provide an assistive force to the pedalling power of the rider in a manner that feels natural and in tune with human perceptions”.

 

Man with electric Gazelle bicycle in 1935 in Germany. Wiki Commons. Were Done: Yamaha E Bikes End Up In A Ditch
Man with electric Gazelle bicycle in 1935 in Germany. Wiki Commons.

E-bikes can be a significant investment that runs well into the thousands of dollars.

For example, Yamaha’s YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary is selling for about $9,000 on one Australian retailer’s website, while another doesn’t give a price and invites an enquiry. 

