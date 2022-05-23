Wrap Your Galaxy Buds In A Pokéball

Samsung has released a Pokéball-themed protective case for Galaxy Buds.

The limited-edition case doesn’t actually charge your buds per se, rather it houses your Galaxy charger within the design of the ball.

While this is less practical (in fact, it has no practical use), it’s hard to discount the appeal of casually pulling out a Pokéball at the bus stop and removing your ear buds from it.

At the moment, the Pokemon Galaxy Buds case is a limited edition, and only available in South Korea, but its possible, given Pokemon’s global appeal, that Samsung will release this to other markets.

It retails for 134,000 won, or around A$149, which is quite costly given it is just a shell.

Then again, it also comes with stickers…